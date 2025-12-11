Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson reuniting for new ‘Hunger Games’ film

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are reuniting to bring a thrilling new action-packed adventure for fans.
In an exciting new update on Wednesday, December 10, Variety confirmed that the thrilling new prequel, Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, of the super hit American sci-fi, dystopian adventure films, The Hunger Games, is finally bringing back its iconic duo.
According to the outlet, in the upcoming installment, Lawrence and Hutcherson are expected to reprise their roles as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.
It was also reported that the highly anticipated prequel will be based on Suzanne Collins’ latest novel and is set to center around the story of the 50th Hunger Games, 24 years before Katniss and Peeta.
It focuses on a 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, who was mentored by Woody Harrelson in the original films.
Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which is slated to release next year, will feature Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson in cameo roles.
While the details of the special appearance are kept under the wraps, fans know their characters appear with Haymitch in the epilogue, suggesting a flash-forward.
Moreover, the forthcoming movie is set to be helmed by Francis Lawrence, who has directed all of the installments of the Hunger Games franchise since 2012’s Catching Fire.
Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026.