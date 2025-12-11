Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson reuniting for new ‘Hunger Games’ film

Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence are set to team up again for thrilling new adventure in ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

  • By Sidra Khan
Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson reuniting for new ‘Hunger Games’ film
Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson reuniting for new ‘Hunger Games’ film

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are reuniting to bring a thrilling new action-packed adventure for fans.

In an exciting new update on Wednesday, December 10, Variety confirmed that the thrilling new prequel, Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, of the super hit American sci-fi, dystopian adventure films, The Hunger Games, is finally bringing back its iconic duo.

According to the outlet, in the upcoming installment, Lawrence and Hutcherson are expected to reprise their roles as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

It was also reported that the highly anticipated prequel will be based on Suzanne Collins’ latest novel and is set to center around the story of the 50th Hunger Games, 24 years before Katniss and Peeta.

It focuses on a 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, who was mentored by Woody Harrelson in the original films.

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which is slated to release next year, will feature Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson in cameo roles.

While the details of the special appearance are kept under the wraps, fans know their characters appear with Haymitch in the epilogue, suggesting a flash-forward.

Moreover, the forthcoming movie is set to be helmed by Francis Lawrence, who has directed all of the installments of the Hunger Games franchise since 2012’s Catching Fire.

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026.

‘Emily in Paris’ drops thrilling update on Lily Collins before season 5 release

‘Emily in Paris’ drops thrilling update on Lily Collins before season 5 release
Kelly Osbourne hits back at critics with brutal response on her weight loss

Kelly Osbourne hits back at critics with brutal response on her weight loss
‘Supergirl’ first poster sparks excitement ahead of trailer release

‘Supergirl’ first poster sparks excitement ahead of trailer release
Taylor Swift makes charming arrival at Stephen Colbert show in NYC

Taylor Swift makes charming arrival at Stephen Colbert show in NYC
Jeff Garcia, beloved voice actor of Sheen in ‘Jimmy Neutron’, passes away at 50

Jeff Garcia, beloved voice actor of Sheen in ‘Jimmy Neutron’, passes away at 50
Ariana Grande shares statement after her attacker kicked out Lady Gaga's show

Ariana Grande shares statement after her attacker kicked out Lady Gaga's show
Taylor Swift nearly cries in new ‘End of an Era’ teaser

Taylor Swift nearly cries in new ‘End of an Era’ teaser
Billie Eilish unveils James Cameron magic in 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film

Billie Eilish unveils James Cameron magic in 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film
Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian named among Forbes' 2025 Power Women

Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian named among Forbes' 2025 Power Women
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's chemistry ignites in first trailer of 'The Drama'

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's chemistry ignites in first trailer of 'The Drama'
Kim Kardashian drops playful clip with Britney Spears after robbery drama

Kim Kardashian drops playful clip with Britney Spears after robbery drama
Tom Holland’s ‘The Odyssey’ set to premiere 6-minute extended trailer

Tom Holland’s ‘The Odyssey’ set to premiere 6-minute extended trailer

Latest News

‘Emily in Paris’ drops thrilling update on Lily Collins before season 5 release

‘Emily in Paris’ drops thrilling update on Lily Collins before season 5 release
Is Prince Harry returning to the UK with Meghan Markle soon?

Is Prince Harry returning to the UK with Meghan Markle soon?
Kelly Osbourne hits back at critics with brutal response on her weight loss

Kelly Osbourne hits back at critics with brutal response on her weight loss
Dark chocolate’s surprising anti-aging benefits reveal in new study

Dark chocolate’s surprising anti-aging benefits reveal in new study