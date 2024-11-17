Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn teaming up for an exciting project?

Trending

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar had blockbuster year with their superhit movies

  • November 17, 2024
Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are teasing reunion with a new project!

After their blockbuster collaboration in recently released film Singham Again, which is the second sequel to the 2011 film Singham, Kumar and Devgn are gearing up to collaborate for an exciting new project.

The duo, in a conversation with Sonal Kalra, the Chief Managing Editor of Entertainment & Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, spilled thrilling beans about their next collaboration.

“This is something we were going to announce later but I think this is a great platform. We are already working on something together where I am directing the film and he is in the film,” said Ajay Devgn.

When asked to reveal more details, the Khel Khel Mein actor quipped, “Sonal, main script hi bhej deta hu (Sonal, I'll send over the script to you).”

“It's a little too early, we will talk about it,” said the Maidaan actor.

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar’s Singham Again featured Devgn playing lead role, while Kumar made an exciting cameo in the film.

Besides them, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff, were also a part of the ensemble cast.

Moreover, Singham Again is giving tough competition to Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which was released on the same day on November 1, 2024.

