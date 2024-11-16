Ranveer Singh makes first statement about daughter Dua after name controversy

Ranveer Singh revealed his sentiments after daughter Dua’s arrival!
At a recent event, the Simmba actor opened up about the joy he feels since the birth of his adorable daughter.
He said, “That infinite happiness that I'm experiencing right now. I've been on daddy duty for a long time now. So, I am ready to let loose with you all.”
The Befikre star also shared his thoughts on the value of having a life partner like Deepika Padukone..
“Life is a shared journey and there is nothing like experiencing it with someone by your side. Whether it's pain or happiness, sharing it with a partner magnifies the joy and lessens the sorrow. It's like magic,” Singh elaborated.
On September 8, 2024 the couple shared the joyful news of Dua's birth with a heartfelt post on Instagram, which received an outpouring of love and blessings from the industry.
During the festive occasion of Diwali, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared a beautiful glimpse of their baby girl’s feet.
Expressing gratitude and love in the caption, they also revealed the name of their daughter, “Dua Padukone Singh. ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”
However, the couple faced immense backlash for giving their daughter a Muslim name.