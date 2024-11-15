Shahid Kapoor's Ashwatthama put on hold due to THIS reason

Shahid Kapoor's highly anticipated mythological film, Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, has been put on hold due to budget constraints and logistical challenges.
According to the sources, the Prime Video’s most ambitious productions from India, has a budget of over ₹500 crore.
However, the budget began to exceed as pre-production progressed.
“The project’s scale was enormous. The idea was to create something that could rival international fantasy-action films,” an insider told Mid-Day .
They further added, “Ashwatthama was supposed to be shot across multiple countries. But as we began working out the logistics and coordinating shoots across international locations, it became clear that staying within budget would be a serious challenge. Pooja Entertainment’s debt became another big factor.”
“Given the current state of the market, studios are being cautious about green-lighting mega-budget films. A project like Ashwatthama comes with a lot of risk,” added the source.
In March, Amazon Prime Video announced the mythological action film, helmed by Kannada filmmaker Sachin B Ravi.
At the time, Kapoor also announced the movie on his Instagram account.
“Myth and reality will blur, as past and present collide, when an ancient legend meets this modern marvel! This is the story of #AshwatthamaTheSagaContinues, the immortal warrior, a Magnum Opus you cannot miss,” he wrote in the caption in March.
According to the reports, Shahid Kapoor had already started physical training for Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues.