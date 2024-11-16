Mahira Khan channels old-school charm in new post: ‘Classic’

Mahira Khan is exuding old-school vibes!
The Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actress has once again captivated her fans’ hearts with her timeless beauty and elegance.
Khan took to her Instagram account on Saturday, to share a stunning photo of herself in traditional white ensemble.
The Raees star elevated her simple white chiffon outfit with exquisite Kundan maang tikka and an elegant choker.
Khan completed her classic look with subtle makeup and sleek hair, giving tough competition to iconic old Bollywood heroines.
Alongside the photo, the actress penned, “Yes brother, we don't go to gym. Listen to old songs by lighting candles.”
Soon after Khan’s post, her ardent fans flooded the comment section, swooning over her retro charm.
One user wrote, "timeless beauty."
While another noted, “Classsic and timeless.”
“Mahira you beauty!!!” the third gushed.
The fourth added, “She looks like an angel in white.”
Meanwhile, Azaan Sami Khan jokingly added, “Stop it. Enough. Go to the gym. I’ve been saying this for 8 years now.”
On the work front, Mahira Khan is busy filming Love Guru in London, alongside Humayun Saeed.