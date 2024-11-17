Trending

Fahad Mustafa gets Rakhi Sawant’s unexpected stamp of approval

Rakhi Sawant gave a surprising nod to actor Fahad Mustafa in an unexpected move

  • by Web Desk
  • November 17, 2024
Fahad Mustafa gets Rakhi Sawant’s unexpected stamp of approval
Fahad Mustafa gets Rakhi Sawant’s unexpected stamp of approval

In an extremely shocking turn of events, Fahad Mustafa has got a surprising stamp of approval from Rakhi Sawant.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, November 15, the Indian model and dancer shared a surprising edited snap with the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star that sparked a wave of hilarious responses from the social media users.

The snap featured Mustafa and Sawant in coordinated red outfits and had devil’s horns on their heads. The photo read, “Week 4 King Queen. King: Fahad Mustafa. Queen: Rakhi Sawant.”

Rakhi Sawant, who has wide recognition for her strange and funny acts to attract social media attention, made the fans laugh out loud with her hilarious act.

ARY CEO, Jerjees Seja reshared the story with an epic response, stating, “Mubarak ho [congratulation].”

Several other fans also shared their funny responses.

“Made for each other,” laughed a fan, another quipped, “Was this a praise or?”

A third noted, “Fahad officially made it big, got noticed by THE Rakhi Sawant.”

On the professional front, Fahad Mustafa recently garnered wide acclaim and praises for his character, Mustafa, in hit TV serial, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, alongside Pakistani superstar Hania Aamir.

B Praak reduces to tears talking on newborn son's death after two years
B Praak reduces to tears talking on newborn son's death after two years
Ranveer Singh makes first statement about daughter Dua after name controversy
Ranveer Singh makes first statement about daughter Dua after name controversy
Mahira Khan channels old-school charm in new post: ‘Classic’
Mahira Khan channels old-school charm in new post: ‘Classic’
Madhuri Dixit reacts to rivalry speculations with late Sridevi
Madhuri Dixit reacts to rivalry speculations with late Sridevi
Aiman Khan steps out for 'date night' with husband Muneeb Butt
Aiman Khan steps out for 'date night' with husband Muneeb Butt
Atif Aslam announces his own music programme ‘Borderless World’
Atif Aslam announces his own music programme ‘Borderless World’
Shahid Kapoor's 'Ashwatthama' put on hold due to THIS reason
Shahid Kapoor's 'Ashwatthama' put on hold due to THIS reason
Aiman Khan unveils her retro look from Dubai vacation
Aiman Khan unveils her retro look from Dubai vacation
Durefishan Saleem shares major update on Lahore's weather
Durefishan Saleem shares major update on Lahore's weather
Kartik Aaryan meets young fans at 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' special screening
Kartik Aaryan meets young fans at 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' special screening
Sania Mirza admits still being connected to THIS aspect of her past life
Sania Mirza admits still being connected to THIS aspect of her past life
Ayeza Khan fuels excitement as she resumes 'Humraaz' filming
Ayeza Khan fuels excitement as she resumes 'Humraaz' filming