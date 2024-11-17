Fahad Mustafa gets Rakhi Sawant’s unexpected stamp of approval

In an extremely shocking turn of events, Fahad Mustafa has got a surprising stamp of approval from Rakhi Sawant.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, November 15, the Indian model and dancer shared a surprising edited snap with the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star that sparked a wave of hilarious responses from the social media users.
The snap featured Mustafa and Sawant in coordinated red outfits and had devil’s horns on their heads. The photo read, “Week 4 King Queen. King: Fahad Mustafa. Queen: Rakhi Sawant.”
Rakhi Sawant, who has wide recognition for her strange and funny acts to attract social media attention, made the fans laugh out loud with her hilarious act.
ARY CEO, Jerjees Seja reshared the story with an epic response, stating, “Mubarak ho [congratulation].”
Several other fans also shared their funny responses.
“Made for each other,” laughed a fan, another quipped, “Was this a praise or?”
A third noted, “Fahad officially made it big, got noticed by THE Rakhi Sawant.”
On the professional front, Fahad Mustafa recently garnered wide acclaim and praises for his character, Mustafa, in hit TV serial, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, alongside Pakistani superstar Hania Aamir.