Romeo Beckham makes public debut with Kim Turnbull after official relationship

Romeo Beckham has made first public appearance with new girlfriend Kim Turnbull, just weeks after being spotted kissing another woman in the street.
On Saturday night, the couple was spotted arriving at London's exclusive Chiltern Firehouse venue hand in hand.
Romeo, 22, enjoyed the lavish date night with his new partner Kim, 23.
The former footballer went for a baggy loose knit hooded sweater with baggy pale denim jeans, a black and red New York Yankees baseball cap and sky blue trainers for the evening.
On the other hand, Kim donned an oversized black coat with baggy jeans, tan boots and a green handbag. For the hair, she tied them in a slicked back ponytail as seen in the pictures.
The lovebirds made their relationship public earlier this month by posing PDA packed picture on Instagram.
A source told The Sun, "Romeo is young and single and is happily playing the field. He had a lot of fun with Gray and now he’s enjoying his dates with Kim. She is no stranger to the spotlight and previously dated Madonna’s son Rocco Ritchie."
The tipster added, "Kim and Romeo were out at Chiltern Firehouse on Tuesday night and Wednesday, where they hung out until the early hours the following day. Romeo is good looking, talented and very charming so it’s not hard to see why so many women are keen to bag a date with him."
Romeo broke up with his long-term girlfriend Mia Regan in February 2024 after five years together.