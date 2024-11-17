Zayn Malik's sister breaks silence on his struggles after Liam Payne’s death

Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha posted a thoughtful note for her brother after he lost a precious friend Liam Payne last month.
The former member of One Direction died after falling from the third-floor balcony on October 16, 2024.
The 26-year-old lady shared a heartfelt black and white snap of Zayn and Liam for her followers with a message to be kind and respect her brother.
In the shared photo, the late 1D star can be seen resting his arm over Zayn’s shoulder while the Dusk Till Dawn singer placed his head over Liam’s shoulder.
The message read, “Give respect to Zayn, you don't know what he's going through. Today is a month since his brother has been gone.”
Her post comes after the 31-year old musician rescheduled the gigs, which were set to take place next week in Edinburgh.
On Thursday, Zayn posted on social media, “Due to unforeseen circumstances Zayn Stairway To The Sky Edinburgh show original scheduled for November 20 has been rescheduled for December 8.”
The post further added, “A further date on November 21 at the same O2 Academy Edinburgh venue has been moved to December 9. All tickets for the original show dates will be honoured on the rescheduled dates.”
Zayn will perform the upcoming Stairway to the Sky Tour concert at O2 Academy Leeds in Leeds, England on November 23, 2024.