Diddy’s children remember their late mother on her 6th death anniversary

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ late ex-wife, Kimberly Porter, breathed her last in November 2018

  by Web Desk
  • November 17, 2024
Diddy’s twin daughters and son’s grief has renewed once again!

On Friday, November 15, the disgraced music mogul’s daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, turned to Instagram and shared a throwback snap along with an emotional tribute to their late mom, Kimberly Porter, who lost her life on November 15, 2018.

The black-and-white photo featured Porter holding her twin daughters and embracing them lovingly.

“We can’t believe it’s been 6years without you. We think about you every single second of the day,” they captioned the post.

Continuing further, they penned, “We love and miss you so much words can’t even explain. We wish you were here with us but we know your spirit will be around forever!”

The duo concluded their post with a heartfelt confession of love, writing, “We Love you Mommy.”

Diddy stayed in an on-and-off relationship with the American model and actress, Porter, since 1994 to 2007. The ex-partners shared a son, Christian, and twin daughters, Jessie and D’lila.

Quincy, who was adopted by Diddy at the age of 3, also honored his Porter on her 6th death anniversary and penned, “Here’s a rare photo of me with my Mom and Dad. I miss you every day.”

Alongside the caption, he shared the rare snap that captured the late model hugging her beloved son as he drove a toy car.

For the uninformed, Sean Diddy Combs was taken into custody in September 2024 on the charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and related charges.

