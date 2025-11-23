Travis Kelce addresses retirement rumours amid Taylor Swift wedding plans

Travis Kelce has gotten candid about his retirement plans amid ongoing wedding plans with fiancéeTaylor Swift.
The American player, who is in his 13th NFL season, has revealed if he’ll return to Kansas City Chiefs next season.
As per New York Post, he shared after final practice for the weekend game, “Seeing my brother go through it and seeing—I don’t know—how the league works ... I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity, whether I come back or not, and vice versa.”
Travis’ elder brother Jason Kelce announced retirement this year after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The footballer added, “It’s one of those things where I’d like to make that decision before they have draft picks and free agency opens and they can go out there and fill the roster appropriately. All of that will be after the season. I won’t think about it until then.”
While talking about his teammates, Travis noted, I think what you’re seeing is I’m a product of my environment right now. Everything is predicated off of how the offensive line does and how the guys around us do and, obviously, the chemistry I and [Patrick Mahomes] have been able to accumulate over the years.”
His career plans comes amid viral reports that Taylor is planning a fairytale wedding at her iconic Rhode Island mansion.
To note, the romantic couple announced their engagement in August 2025.