Josh Hutcherson breaks silence on ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise return

Josh Hutcherson has addressed the rumours if he’ll join the star-studded cast of upcoming The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.
The 33-year old actor previously starred as Peeta Mellark in the hit franchise.
During a recent chat with Variety, Josh claimed that he would “love” to be back on set again with the original cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Woody Harrelson, and Liam Hemsworth, plus director Francis Lawrence.
He shared, “It would not take any convincing at all. I’d be there in a heartbeat. That would be a dream come true,” adding, “Do dreams come true? Sometimes. Sometimes not. Sometimes, yeah.”
On November 20, the spine-chilling two-minute teaser of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping was released.
Glenn Close, who stars as Drusilla, said in the teaser, "Welcome, Panem, to the glorious reaping of District 12. Twice the number of tributes, twice the glory. It's time for the second Quarter Quell. Let the 50th Hunger Games begin!"
The main leads of the upcoming movie are Joseph Zada and Whitney Peak, who will star as Haymitch and Lenore Dove.
Meanwhile, the remaining cast includes Maya Hawke as Wiress, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Glenn Close as Drusilla and Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to release in theaters on November 20, 2026.