Did Taylor Swift attend Kansas City Chiefs game today to cheer Travis Kelce?

The Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs occurring today, and fans are highly anticipating and wondering if Taylor Swift attended today's game to cheer her fiancée Travis Kelce.
Currently, there’s no confirmed sighting, but updates are expected throughout the game.
Notably, the Love Story singer typically does not publicly announce her attendance, keeping fans guessing about her presence.
Taylor has often been spotted several times at Chiefs games since she and Kelce started dating in 2023.
She skipped last week’s away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field.
If the Cruel Summer artist attends today, she will likely watch from a suite, often shared by Donna Kelce, Brittany Mahomes, or members of Swift’s family.
However, his appearances have become more low-profile. Unlike the initial days of the couple’s relationship, when the media frequently showed her reactions.
Reports suggested this shift is due to the rising safety concerns. Taylor has significantly increased her security presence throughout the season.
The Chiefs kicked off against the Colts at 1 p.m., and fans are closely watching for any Taylor’s sighting.