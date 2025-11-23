Entertainment

Ariana Grande gives mysterious reason for full name in ‘Wicked’ credits

Ariana Grande suprisingly embraced her full name for 'Wicked' movies unlike her previous films

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Ariana Grande gives mysterious reason for full name in ‘Wicked’ credits
Ariana Grande gives mysterious reason for full name in ‘Wicked’ credits

Ariana Grande has an emotional reason to use her full name for Wicked movies credits, unlike her previous films.

The 7 Rings hitmaker is credited as Ariana Grande-Butera in last year's Wicked: Part One and the new sequel Wicked: For Good.

During a chat with Hit Network last year, the pop icon shared, "Technically, it's my little-girl name. It’s technically little Ari’s name. I just feel like this experience was such a homecoming for me. I feel like I came home to myself in a lot of ways through what I learned from Glinda, from Elphaba.”

She added, “That was my name when I went to see the show when I was 10 years old, and it felt like a really lovely way of honoring that. It felt really full-circle, and it just felt like something I wanted to do."

Ariana’s mother’s maiden name is Grande, while her dad's name is Butera. She went through her parents' divorce when she was just a kid.

However, apparently the Side to Side crooner won’t keep her full name for the future films and screen roles.

In October, Ariana was announced as a cast member of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story series, but her name appeared as Ariana Grande.

On the personal front, the American singer announced last week that she tested positive for Covid.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Did Taylor Swift attend Kansas City Chiefs game today to cheer Travis Kelce?

Did Taylor Swift attend Kansas City Chiefs game today to cheer Travis Kelce?
Taylor Swift has often been spotted several times at Chiefs games since she and Kelce started dating in 2023

Josh Hutcherson breaks silence on ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise return

Josh Hutcherson breaks silence on ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise return
Josh Hutcherson teases potential return in 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'

Travis Kelce addresses retirement rumours amid Taylor Swift wedding plans

Travis Kelce addresses retirement rumours amid Taylor Swift wedding plans
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced engagement on August 26, 2025

Arch Enemy announces exit of lead singer Alissa White-Gluz

Arch Enemy announces exit of lead singer Alissa White-Gluz
Alissa White-Gluz joined Arch Enemy in 2014, chosen as Angela Gossow’s successor after Gossow retired from performing

Timothée Chalamet makes first solo outing after Kylie Jenner split report

Timothée Chalamet makes first solo outing after Kylie Jenner split report
The 'Wonka' star flashed a sly grin while making his way around Manhattan for promotional duties on his upcoming film 'Marty Supreme'

Sydney Sweeney reveals intense mental struggles before 'Euphoria' S3 release

Sydney Sweeney reveals intense mental struggles before 'Euphoria' S3 release
Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on painful mental health challanges ahead of 'Euphoria' season three release date

MGK drops jaws with unexpected confession amid Megan Fox reconciliation buzz

MGK drops jaws with unexpected confession amid Megan Fox reconciliation buzz
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are rumored to be mending their relationship after parting ways last year

Beyoncé, Jay-Z make dramatic entrance at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Beyoncé, Jay-Z make dramatic entrance at Las Vegas Grand Prix
The 'Halo' singer stepped out at the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas along with the other A-lister

'Wicked: For Good' stuns box office, poised for $151.5m opening weekend

'Wicked: For Good' stuns box office, poised for $151.5m opening weekend
Ariana Grande’s flick is set to become a second-largest opening for a Universal film

D4vd case turns darker as chilling new detail on Celeste Rivas’ death emerges

D4vd case turns darker as chilling new detail on Celeste Rivas’ death emerges
Gruesome reason why Celeste Rivas’s cause of death could not be identified has finally come to light

Gal Gadot teases 'Snow White' sequel after backlash over flopped live-action remake

Gal Gadot teases 'Snow White' sequel after backlash over flopped live-action remake
The 'Wonder Woman' star opened up about her role as the Evil Queen in 'Snow White'

Taylor Swift filming ‘Opalite’ MV: Theme, cameos, budget & release revealed

Taylor Swift filming ‘Opalite’ MV: Theme, cameos, budget & release revealed
Taylor Swift’s ‘Opalite’ music video promises epic visuals, dazzling theme, and star-studded cameos