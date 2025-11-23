Ariana Grande gives mysterious reason for full name in ‘Wicked’ credits

Ariana Grande has an emotional reason to use her full name for Wicked movies credits, unlike her previous films.
The 7 Rings hitmaker is credited as Ariana Grande-Butera in last year's Wicked: Part One and the new sequel Wicked: For Good.
During a chat with Hit Network last year, the pop icon shared, "Technically, it's my little-girl name. It’s technically little Ari’s name. I just feel like this experience was such a homecoming for me. I feel like I came home to myself in a lot of ways through what I learned from Glinda, from Elphaba.”
She added, “That was my name when I went to see the show when I was 10 years old, and it felt like a really lovely way of honoring that. It felt really full-circle, and it just felt like something I wanted to do."
Ariana’s mother’s maiden name is Grande, while her dad's name is Butera. She went through her parents' divorce when she was just a kid.
However, apparently the Side to Side crooner won’t keep her full name for the future films and screen roles.
In October, Ariana was announced as a cast member of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story series, but her name appeared as Ariana Grande.
On the personal front, the American singer announced last week that she tested positive for Covid.