David Harbour on ‘Stranger Things’ season five fame: ‘I love attention’

David Harbour has made a surprising confession amid ongoing Millie Bobby Brown harassment and bullying drama.
The 50-year old actor, who was accused of harassing the Enola Holmes star on set last month, has shared his thoughts on Stranger Things fame.
During a chat with Variety, he said, “So, for me, the freedoms of that first season, when we were just carving it out and no one expected anything, as opposed to the pressures that we were under on the fifth season, you know, I would prefer the freedoms of that first season.”
David also reflected on cult following of the Netflix series, “Because your audience does get so large, you are trying to continue to appeal to the largeness of that audience, and large audiences require soft edges.”
He continued, “I love the attention, and I love capturing the widest audience possible, and I love moving the most people with what you’re doing.”
David also revealed that the entertainment industry struggles with balancing the gains of success with the loss of naivety and freedom that comes with it, noting that people often miss the days when they were younger and had fewer expectations placed upon them.
The first volume of Stranger Things season is set to premiere on November 26.