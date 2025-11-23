Entertainment

Holly Hagan announces fourth pregnancy after tragic loss of her sister

Holly Hagan and Jacob tied the knot in 2022, and already share two-year-old son Alpha-Jax

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Holly Hogan is set to welcome her second child!

The joyous news comes weeks after the tragic loss of her half-sister Darci Rose.

Holly took to her Instagram account on Sunday, November 23, to announce that she is pregnant with baby no 2 via a sweet video with husband Jacob Blyth.


In an announcement video, the couple included messages Holly had sent Darci telling her she was expecting, as well as moments of the couple sharing the news with their family.

She captioned the post, “Our little rainbow amongst the storm. Baby Blyth no2 coming May 2026.”

Holly and Jacob tied the knot in 2022, and already share two-year-old son Alpha-Jax.

The news comes during an extremely difficult time for Holly, whose 19-year-old sister Darci died last month after falling seriously ill, believed to be from consuming drugs.

Holly discussed her grief, calling the past weeks the “toughest” of her life and stating her family feels as though their "world has stopped."

Recently, the 33-year-old shared a vulnerable update on social media, admitting she is struggling to process the loss and hoping to gradually return to normal life.

Furthermore, she paid tribute to Darci on what would have been her 20th birthday, calling her “my forever friend” and “our guardian angel.”

Shortly after the post went viral, fans and followers flooded the post with love and support.

A fan commented, “Omggg I’m so so happy for you.”

“Im crying!! such lovely news in this massive storm for you both!! So so so happy for you!!!! Sending you all my love,” another fan wrote.

