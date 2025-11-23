Arch Enemy announces exit of lead singer Alissa White-Gluz

In a surprising turn of events, Arch Enemy has officially parted ways with lead singer Alissa White-Gluz, the Canadian singer who fronted for over a decade.
Taking to Instagram, the Swedish melodic-death-metal band released a statement, which read, “We’re thankful for the time and music we’ve shared and we wish her all the best,” hinting at a new chapter with.”
“Wherever there is an ending, there is also a beginning. See you in 2026,” the statement added.
White-Gluz joined Arch Enemy in 2014, chosen as Angela Gossow’s successor after Gossow retired from performing. Her debut album with the band, War Eternal, marked a breakthrough, which was followed by Will to Power (2017) and Deceivers (2022).
She rose to prominence after joining Arch Enemy, bringing her energy in a unique and versatile way, combining with her clean vocals, capturing tremendous attraction of fans.
In 1995, a famous guitarist Michael Amott founded Arch Enemy in Halmstad, Sweden. The group’s strong bond, powerful songwriting, and a lineup featuring Jeff Loomis, Sharlee D’Angelo, and Daniel Erlandsson helped to grow the band.
The band spent the last decade touring and teasing many new music after the Deceivers album cycle.
Arch Enemy is now set to enter 2026 with the exit of its lead singer White-Gluz, promising a new era ahead.