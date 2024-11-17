Trending

Ranveer Singh drops update about daughter Dua Padukone in new outing

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their first child, a daughter, on September 8, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 17, 2024


Ranveer Singh has given a new update on how his daughter Dua Padukone is doing at her maternal grandparents' place.

The Singham Again actor returned to Mumbai late Saturday night after spending the weekend at his in-laws' place in Bengaluru. He was busy spending quality time with wife Deepika Padukone and their new born daughter.

Upon his return, a paparazzi asked him how his first child is doing. 

To which, Ranveer gave a thumbs up as a response.

He rocked the airport look with a black jacket over a white T-shirt, along with a pair of black track pants.

Ranveer finished the casual look with white sunglasses, a black beanie cap, and a black scarf around his mouth.

During a recent event, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star got candid about his experience of becoming a dad.

He said, “That infinite happiness that I am experiencing right now, I wish I had the words to express what it’s like. But there are no words in any language that can describe this happiness. It’s like magic.”

Ranveer added, “I am excited for me. I have been on daddy duty for a long time now.”

The renowned Bollywood star welcomed Dua with wife Deepika on September 8, 2024. 

