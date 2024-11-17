Ushna Shah debuts her ‘superstar babies’ in hit drama ‘Aye Ishq E Junoon’

Ushna Shah has marked the debut of her “superstar babies” in the new hit drama, Aye Ishq E Junoon.
The blockbuster serial stars talented cast including Sheheryar Munawar, Ushna, Shuja Asad, Mahenur Haider, Shabbir Jan, Kinza Malik Awan, Irsa Ghazal, Sohail Sameer, Muhammad Ahmed and Mehmood Aslam.
The Bashar Momin actress posted a clip of her pets, Narco & Martina, who made a cameo debut in the show.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, she posted the clip and captioned it, “The opening scene of Aye Ishq E Junoon marks the drama debut of my superstar babies! Narco & Martina. And a very special cameo by our director extraordinaire.”
Moreover, the director of the serial Qasim Ali Mureed also made a “special” cameo appearance.
The super hit drama follows the tale of a poor girl (Ushna) who lost her teaching job and is struggling to support her family financially. Meanwhile a guy named Rahem (Sheheryar) is a millionaire who runs a lavish hotel.
It is pertinent to note that Aye Ishq E Junoon might take the place of Fahad Mustafa’s Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum as it made a record breaking debut.
The latest episode of the show has earned 2.9 million views.