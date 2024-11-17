Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • November 17, 2024
Bilal Abbas Khan recreates old picture with siblings in London

Bilal Abbas Khan delighted fans by recreating a cherished childhood photo with his siblings, showcasing their unbreakable bond.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Ishq Murshid star shared a heartwarming post where he and his siblings recreated a nostalgic childhood picture.

In the first image, the Dobara star was seen standing confidently with hands on his waist while his brother Umair struck shy pose.

Further in the photo, Bilal’s sister Sana stood gracefully, holding her coat and carrying and a red bag, meanwhile the Cheekh star’s younger brother, Shahbaz, sat on the floor completing the frame.

All of the adorable siblings smiled warmly at the camera, radiating joy and sibling love, as they are reunited in London.

The next image showcased the same poses these Khan siblings showed in their childhood photo.

Alongside the photo, the Pyar Ke Sadqay perfomer captioned the carousal, “Growing up together, growing closer forever.”


As soon as Khan posted this set of pictures, his ardent fans rushed to the comment section, praising this cute sibling bond.

I've never seen something cuterrrr than this before!! One user penned.

Famous drama actor Muneeb Butt also wrote, “Mashallah beautiful picture.”

“Prettiest siblings y'all Ma Sha Allah” third user gushed.

On work front, Bilal Abbas Khan was recently featured in drama Mann Jogi alongside Sabeena Farooq.

Khan also received the award for best actor (jury) for his role in Dobara in 9th Hum Awards. 

