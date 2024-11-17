Trending

Diljit Dosanjh takes aim at Telangana government for song censorship

The ‘Lover’ singer was given notice by Telangana government to not sing any songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence

  • by Web Desk
  • November 17, 2024
Diljit Dosanjh takes aim at Telangana government for song censorship
Diljit Dosanjh takes aim at Telangana government for song censorship

Diljit Dosanjh is taking a swipe at the Telangana government for putting censorship on his songs!

The Lover singer, who had to perform his Dil-Luminati concert in Hyderabad on Friday, November 15, was given a notice by the state government, prohibiting him from performing songs involving any mention of alcohol, drug, and violence.

In a fan-recorded video that is making rounds on the internet, the singer was filmed slamming government’s notice and criticized the act in front of the audience and expressed disappointment saying that when an international artist performs in India, no one points out anything and have any problems.

“If an artist comes from outside the country, they can sing anything, do anything, there are no problems. But when an Indian artist sings, then you have a problem; you have to interfere. But let me tell you, I am also Diljit and I won't let this go,” he said.

Diljit Dosanjh continued to say that some people just can’t adjust to the fact that such big shows have been happening in the country and how the concerts have been becoming houseful in just two minutes.

The singer’s next concert is scheduled in Ahmedabad tonight, November 17, 2024.

Sonya Hussyn's debut production 'Babli Babar’ selected for Cannes Film Festival
Sonya Hussyn's debut production 'Babli Babar’ selected for Cannes Film Festival
Mawra Hocane, Urwa Hocane ‘Sundaying around’ in Lahore
Mawra Hocane, Urwa Hocane ‘Sundaying around’ in Lahore
Bilal Abbas Khan recreates old picture with siblings in London
Bilal Abbas Khan recreates old picture with siblings in London
Is 'Hera Pheri' coming again? Akshay Kumar shares update
Is 'Hera Pheri' coming again? Akshay Kumar shares update
Fahad Mustafa reflects on comeback in TV dramas after 10 years
Fahad Mustafa reflects on comeback in TV dramas after 10 years
Ranveer Singh drops update about daughter Dua Padukone in new outing
Ranveer Singh drops update about daughter Dua Padukone in new outing
Ushna Shah debuts her ‘superstar babies’ in hit drama ‘Aye Ishq E Junoon’
Ushna Shah debuts her ‘superstar babies’ in hit drama ‘Aye Ishq E Junoon’
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn teaming up for an exciting project?
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn teaming up for an exciting project?
Fahad Mustafa gets Rakhi Sawant’s unexpected stamp of approval
Fahad Mustafa gets Rakhi Sawant’s unexpected stamp of approval
B Praak reduces to tears talking on newborn son's death after two years
B Praak reduces to tears talking on newborn son's death after two years
Ranveer Singh makes first statement about daughter Dua after name controversy
Ranveer Singh makes first statement about daughter Dua after name controversy
Mahira Khan channels old-school charm in new post: ‘Classic’
Mahira Khan channels old-school charm in new post: ‘Classic’