Diljit Dosanjh takes aim at Telangana government for song censorship

Diljit Dosanjh is taking a swipe at the Telangana government for putting censorship on his songs!
The Lover singer, who had to perform his Dil-Luminati concert in Hyderabad on Friday, November 15, was given a notice by the state government, prohibiting him from performing songs involving any mention of alcohol, drug, and violence.
In a fan-recorded video that is making rounds on the internet, the singer was filmed slamming government’s notice and criticized the act in front of the audience and expressed disappointment saying that when an international artist performs in India, no one points out anything and have any problems.
“If an artist comes from outside the country, they can sing anything, do anything, there are no problems. But when an Indian artist sings, then you have a problem; you have to interfere. But let me tell you, I am also Diljit and I won't let this go,” he said.
Diljit Dosanjh continued to say that some people just can’t adjust to the fact that such big shows have been happening in the country and how the concerts have been becoming houseful in just two minutes.
The singer’s next concert is scheduled in Ahmedabad tonight, November 17, 2024.