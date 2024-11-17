Royal

Princess Beatrice receives new honour amid King Charles' health woes

Princess Beatrice set to represent the royal family at key events

  November 17, 2024
Princess Beatrice is reportedly set to become a representative of the royal family at key events in the Middle East. 

Prince Andrew's daughter was recently photographed with important personalities of the region including Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. 

As per GB, the Princess of York attended the Adipec Energy Conference in Abu Dhabi on November 4 as a speaker. 

Hadley Gamble, a US journalist told The Mail, "There was a general feeling that Beatrice was an unofficial ambassador for the UK."

He added, "Beatrice was quite literally in the inner circle at a gathering of global energy CEOs, top finance guys and policymakers."

It is important to note that Beatrice is set to welcome her second child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

In October, the royal family announced the good news about Beatrice's pregnancy. 

In a delightful Instagram post, Buckingham Palace released the soon-to-be parent's photo and wrote, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna."

"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

