Princess Kate 'really fond' of Lady Louise who may be called to support Royal duties

Princess Kate and Prince William reportedly regard Lady Louise Windsor as a "real asset," according to royal sources.
The Princess of Wales, 42, shares a close bond with Louise's mother, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.
Sources suggest that Kate greatly admires Sophie's approach to parenting, particularly how she has raised her children with a strong sense of responsibility while allowing them to enjoy relative privacy away from the royal spotlight.
This philosophy seems to resonate with Kate, who is applying a similar approach in raising her own children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.
Kate is said to hold a special affection for Lady Louise, who is currently studying English literature at the University of St Andrews. Louise is also involved in the University Officers’ Training Corps and is exploring career paths in the military, diplomacy, or law.
In royal circles, there is speculation that, under a future King William V, Lady Louise may be called upon to participate in more royal duties and engagements.
A family friend shared with The Mail that Louise is an "absolutely delightful young woman" and would be a valuable asset to the royal family.
Despite being the niece of King Charles, Lady Louise, 21, was raised with the understanding that she would likely need to work for a living in the future.
In 2020, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, explained to The Times that she and her husband, Prince Edward, chose not to bestow HRH titles on their children to give them the freedom to live more ordinary lives. Louise's younger brother, James, Earl of Wessex, is turning 17 next month, while Louise recently celebrated her 21st birthday.
Both King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales publicly expressed their birthday wishes on social media.