Chris Evans spill beans on his next surprise dream project after ‘Red One’

Red One, led by Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, was released in theaters on November 15, 2024

  November 17, 2024
Amid the success of Red One, Chris Evans has spilled the beans on his next surprise dream project.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, The Captain America: First Avenger actor shared that he wants to pivot away from action films and headline a musical.

“I'm waiting to do an actual musical film. I want to sing [And] dance. That is what I want.,” Evans revealed.

Meanwhile, his Red One costar chimed, “Let’s manifest that, man.”

“I mean, that's tough though because that's something you got to do right. You only get so many bites at that apple. But knowing that I'm very precious with it and I want to make sure it's the right thing. So yeah, that's always in the works,” Evans shared.

He further added, “That's the quickest way to get me in a room. If you say it's going to be a musical, I'm listening.”

Evans is currently enjoying the success of Amazon Studios' Red One which is an action-adventure comedy film that imagines a new universe within the holiday genre.

