Vikrant Massey gets praises from PM Narendra Modi for ‘The Sabarmati Report’

Vikrant Massey starrer, 'The Sabarmati Report' was released theatrically on 15 November 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 17, 2024
Vikrant Massey gets seal of approval from PM Narendra Modi for The Sabarmati Report!

Taking to his X account on Sunday, the Prime Minister of India shared the trailer of the film, TheSabarmati Report.

“Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!” he wrote on X.

Soon after Modi's post, the Mirzapur actor shared a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram account with a thank you note.

“Honorable Prime Minister, thank you very much for your positive words on #TheSabarmatiReport they have encouraged us,” he penned in the caption.

Massey further added, "Your appreciation for #TheSabarmatiReport proves that we are on the right path. Thank you for this love and encouragement. History is the witness, whether it is country or human, it takes care of it only after falling. No matter how long the period of lies is, the truth changes it.”

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report is based on the real-life incident of the burning of the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express near Godhra station of Gujarat on February 27, 2002, in which 59 Hindu devotees returning from Ayodhya were burnt to death. 

The Sabarmati Report was released theatrically on 15 November 2024.

