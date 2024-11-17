King Charles criticized for rental homes failing minimum energy standards

Despite his reputation as an advocate for sustainability, King Charles is facing scrutiny as it’s revealed that he owns over 30 rental properties that fall short of minimum energy efficiency standards.
As per the GB News, one tenant explained, "It is very cold and the main problem is the single glazing,” adding, “It lets out all the heat."
The tenant shared, "We think it is because King Charles does not like the look of double glazing, but you have to be careful what you say because they are so powerful.”
They continued, "Many of these properties were built under Queen Victoria and they need to be modernised."
However, the Sandringham spokesperson did not give any remark on the specific homes,but they said, "invests in an ongoing programme of improvement" and that "energy efficiency was prioritised".
Notably, from 2020, due to the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards regulations legal landlords could not rent homes as they rated below E.
As per the investigation, over thirty rental properties on the Sandringham Estate have ratings below these criteria of E.
The new report revealed that the eight homes have a G rating and one received the lowest possible score of one point out of 100.
It is suggested that the rules have fines of up to £5,000 per house for breaching the regulations but still, it is unclear that weather the King has immunity from the regulations or not.
To note, the Mirror's investigation into the Duchy of Cornwall revealed that vulnerable tenants were at risk of fuel poverty, with some living in cold, damp and mouldy homes.