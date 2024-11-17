Priyanka Chopra drops unseen BTS from her film ‘Gunday’: 'good memories'

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a series of never seen behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of her movie Gunday.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Mary Kom star posted captivating photos from various locations where she shot the movie's iconic scenes and songs.
The Desi Girl got nostalgic as she treated her fans to a multi-photo post, offering a glimpse into the unforgettable moments and fun she had working on the film.
Additionally, Ramleela actress also shared pictures of herself in sultry, classic outfits from the movie, along with snaps featuring her co-stars Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.
Along with the photos, Chopra penned a heartwarming caption stating, "I was going through my phone and these pictures popped up in my memories. Anyone remember this?? One of the most fun jobs ever!”
“Incredible locations, the most fun cast and crew and the lovely @aliabbaszafar who brought us together. Good memories are made by good people. Circa 2013 @ranveersingh @arjunkapoor @yrf" she added.
As soon as Bajirao Mastani actress posted the series, her fans flooded the comment section with praise.
“The vintage Priyanka Chopra,” one user penned.
Another wrote, “GUNDAY!!!! one of my favorites films you’re in.”
“Of course! How can we ever forget this classic number from Gunday? You were so good,“ the third penned.
Recently in an exclusive Interview with Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor reflected on his experience working on Gunday, recalling how being a massive star at the time, the Desi girl still chose to be a part of the film.