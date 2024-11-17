Entertainment

Ashley Scott’s life and career: Insights on ‘Jumanji’ actress

Here’s all we know about the American actress and model, known for her role in ‘Jumanji’

  • by Web Desk
  • November 17, 2024
Ashley Scott’s life and career: Insights on ‘Jumanji’ actress
Ashley Scott’s life and career: Insights on ‘Jumanji’ actress

Ashley Scott, born as Ashley McCall Scott, is an American actress and model, famed for her role in the fourth installment of the adventure comedy film, Jumanji.

The actress was born on July 13, 1977 in the outskirts of New Orleans in Metairie, Louisiana, and later moved to Charleston, South Carolina, where she grew up.

Ashley Scott personal life:

The Jumanji actress tied the knot with producer Anthony Rhulen in 2004. However, the couple parted their ways after just 4 years in 2008.

Scott remarried for the second time in 2010 with English pop singer and actor Steve Hart, the frontperson of the World Apart band. The duo welcomed two daughters before calling it quits in 2019.

Ashley Scott modeling career:

Making debut in the fashion industry at a young age, Ashley Scott became the Elite Model Look finalist in 1993. She also was a model for Elite Miami and has worked across the borders, including London and Paris.

The model has also graced the covers of multiple publications with her gorgeous photos.

Ashley Scott film career:

The model-turned-actress made her on screen debut in 2001 feature film A.I. Artificial Intelligence in which she played the character of Gigolo Jane.

She also played numerous supporting roles and made small appearances in several feature films, such as Walking Tall (2004), Into the Blue (2005), The Kingdom (2007), and 12 Rounds (2009).

Ashley Scott movies also include Just Friends (2005), Strange Wilderness (2008), Secret Obsession (2019), and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019).

Ashley Scott TV series:

Ashley Scott’s first TV screen credit was in 2001’s Fox science fiction series Dark Angel in which she portrayed Asha Barlow.

She has also appeared in Birds of Prey (2002), Joey (2004), Jericho (2006 – 2009), UnREAL (2015).

Scott’s TV series also include Unstable (2012), Holiday Road Trip (2013), Manny Dearest (2017), A Tale of Two Coreys (2018), The Flash (2019).

Adele flaunts massive engagement ring from Rich Paul during Las Vegas show
Adele flaunts massive engagement ring from Rich Paul during Las Vegas show
Bow Wow and Joie Chavis' daughter Shai Moss: Everything to know about her
Bow Wow and Joie Chavis' daughter Shai Moss: Everything to know about her
Ethan Slater steals spotlight with triple role performance in 'Wicked' audition tape
Ethan Slater steals spotlight with triple role performance in 'Wicked' audition tape
Vikrant Massey gets praises from PM Narendra Modi for ‘The Sabarmati Report’
Vikrant Massey gets praises from PM Narendra Modi for ‘The Sabarmati Report’
King Charles criticized for rental homes failing minimum energy standards
King Charles criticized for rental homes failing minimum energy standards
Chris Evans spill beans on his next surprise dream project after ‘Red One’
Chris Evans spill beans on his next surprise dream project after ‘Red One’
Diddy faces new allegations of witness tampering and blackmail from jail
Diddy faces new allegations of witness tampering and blackmail from jail
Taylor Swift rocks 3rd Toronto Eras tour show with surprise mashups, star-studded crowd
Taylor Swift rocks 3rd Toronto Eras tour show with surprise mashups, star-studded crowd
Kim Kardashian reveals her makeup-free face in stunning new post
Kim Kardashian reveals her makeup-free face in stunning new post
'Gladiator II' director Ridley Scott hints at third part after sequel success
'Gladiator II' director Ridley Scott hints at third part after sequel success
Victoria Beckham shares nostalgic memory of Paris date with David Beckham
Victoria Beckham shares nostalgic memory of Paris date with David Beckham
Adele shares huge life update ahead of last Las Vegas residency show
Adele shares huge life update ahead of last Las Vegas residency show