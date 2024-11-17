Ashley Scott’s life and career: Insights on ‘Jumanji’ actress

Ashley Scott, born as Ashley McCall Scott, is an American actress and model, famed for her role in the fourth installment of the adventure comedy film, Jumanji.
The actress was born on July 13, 1977 in the outskirts of New Orleans in Metairie, Louisiana, and later moved to Charleston, South Carolina, where she grew up.
Ashley Scott personal life:
The Jumanji actress tied the knot with producer Anthony Rhulen in 2004. However, the couple parted their ways after just 4 years in 2008.
Scott remarried for the second time in 2010 with English pop singer and actor Steve Hart, the frontperson of the World Apart band. The duo welcomed two daughters before calling it quits in 2019.
Ashley Scott modeling career:
Making debut in the fashion industry at a young age, Ashley Scott became the Elite Model Look finalist in 1993. She also was a model for Elite Miami and has worked across the borders, including London and Paris.
The model has also graced the covers of multiple publications with her gorgeous photos.
Ashley Scott film career:
The model-turned-actress made her on screen debut in 2001 feature film A.I. Artificial Intelligence in which she played the character of Gigolo Jane.
She also played numerous supporting roles and made small appearances in several feature films, such as Walking Tall (2004), Into the Blue (2005), The Kingdom (2007), and 12 Rounds (2009).
Ashley Scott movies also include Just Friends (2005), Strange Wilderness (2008), Secret Obsession (2019), and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019).
Ashley Scott TV series:
Ashley Scott’s first TV screen credit was in 2001’s Fox science fiction series Dark Angel in which she portrayed Asha Barlow.
She has also appeared in Birds of Prey (2002), Joey (2004), Jericho (2006 – 2009), UnREAL (2015).
Scott’s TV series also include Unstable (2012), Holiday Road Trip (2013), Manny Dearest (2017), A Tale of Two Coreys (2018), The Flash (2019).