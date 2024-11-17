Ethan Slater steals spotlight with triple role performance in 'Wicked' audition tape

Ethan Slater went above and beyond for his Wicked audition, showcasing his versatility by not only playing Boq but also stepping into the roles of Glinda and Nessarose.
While conversing with PEOPLE, the Wicked star shared, “I did two scenes and sang Boq’s songs, 'The Ozdust Ballroom' and 'March of the Witch Hunters,' which is the second movie.”
He continued, “But," adding, "I should say that I didn’t have anyone to read with at the time, so the tape I sent in is me playing Glinda and Nessa off camera, and then me reading with a video of myself."
Slater called his decision to play three characters at one is so "so bold.”
The Lost On A Mountain In Maine star said, "I can’t believe I got away with it. But I knew I wanted to take my time with it ... and I couldn’t get somebody to spend that time with me, so I just did it with myself.”
To note, Slater, who plays the role of Boq, has got his first big film Wicked along with Ariana Grand and Cynthia Erivo.
To secure the role in the musical theatre film, he had auditioned long ago for Boq on Broadway as he thought he wouldn’t get the role.
Later he got the title role in Spongebob Squarepants, a musical version of the hit Nickelodeon television series, which earned him a Tony Award nomination.