Lady Louise sparks romance with university beau, hints at 'enduring relationship'

Louise seems to have followed in the footsteps of the Prince and Princess of Wales

  • by Web Desk
  • November 17, 2024
Louise is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

Lady Louise Windsor's budding romance with fellow St Andrews student Felix Da Silva-Clamp is making headlines, with a university chaplain hinting at its potential for a "long-lasting relationship." 

Reverend Dr. Donald MacEwan, who has presided over many weddings at the university, described St Andrews as a charming backdrop for romance, emphasising the intimacy and scenic beauty of the campus.

"Couples tell me the University is a lovely place to fall in love," Rev. MacEwan noted, adding that the small community fosters frequent encounters and enduring bonds.

He also highlighted the university's romantic settings, such as its picturesque beaches and quaint surroundings, which have inspired numerous long-term relationships during his tenure.

The connection between Louise and Da Silva-Clamp follows a royal tradition of love blossoming at St Andrews, where the Prince and Princess of Wales first met in 2001. 

Louise, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, is currently pursuing English literature at the university. Her boyfriend, Felix, an Australian-born student, has already met Louise's parents, impressing them during the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials, where Louise also earned a silver medal.

Beyond her royal duties, Louise has embraced a down-to-earth lifestyle, balancing a part-time job in the university canteen and participating in student theater productions, including a role in Dragon Fever.

This relationship, intertwined with Louise's normalcy and royal heritage, showcases a delightful blend of tradition and modernity, making her one of the most relatable young royals today.

