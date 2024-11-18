Entertainment

Taylor Swift pays adorable tribute to Travis Kelce with THIS gesture at Toronto show

Taylor Swift performed her third Eras Tour show in Toronto, Canada, on November 16

  • by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024
Taylor Swift pays adorable tribute to Travis Kelce with THIS gesture at Toronto show
Taylor Swift pays adorable tribute to Travis Kelce with THIS gesture at Toronto show

Taylor Swift gives a sweet nod to boyfriend, Travis Kelce!

The I Can Do It With a Broken Heart singer has might gave a subtle shout out to the NFL star during her third Eras Tour show in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, November 16.

While performing her 2022 hit Midnight Rain at the Rogers Centre, Swift imitated Kelce’s iconic dance moves which he did at her previous Eras Tour show in London this summer.

In a video posted by fan on X, the Lover crooner could be seen spinning her hands around and throwing them back to each side as she sang, “Except when I’m on TV.”

Swift’s apparent tribute to the NFL player sparked excitement among fans, who flooded the comment section with delighted reactions.

“I'M SCREAMINGGGG,” the person who shared the clip captioned.

While another wrote under the post, “I’m in tears over here!"

“They match each other’s freak,” the third added. “

The fourth commented, Perfect couple and nice dance.”

“Girlie is so in love she's copying her Bf,” the fifth gushed.

Taylor Swift’s sweet nod comes as Travis Kelce gears up to play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 17.

Adele flaunts massive engagement ring from Rich Paul during Las Vegas show
Adele flaunts massive engagement ring from Rich Paul during Las Vegas show
Bow Wow and Joie Chavis' daughter Shai Moss: Everything to know about her
Bow Wow and Joie Chavis' daughter Shai Moss: Everything to know about her
Ethan Slater steals spotlight with triple role performance in 'Wicked' audition tape
Ethan Slater steals spotlight with triple role performance in 'Wicked' audition tape
Ashley Scott’s life and career: Insights on ‘Jumanji’ actress
Ashley Scott’s life and career: Insights on ‘Jumanji’ actress
Vikrant Massey gets praises from PM Narendra Modi for ‘The Sabarmati Report’
Vikrant Massey gets praises from PM Narendra Modi for ‘The Sabarmati Report’
King Charles criticized for rental homes failing minimum energy standards
King Charles criticized for rental homes failing minimum energy standards
Chris Evans spill beans on his next surprise dream project after ‘Red One’
Chris Evans spill beans on his next surprise dream project after ‘Red One’
Diddy faces new allegations of witness tampering and blackmail from jail
Diddy faces new allegations of witness tampering and blackmail from jail
Taylor Swift rocks 3rd Toronto Eras tour show with surprise mashups, star-studded crowd
Taylor Swift rocks 3rd Toronto Eras tour show with surprise mashups, star-studded crowd
Kim Kardashian reveals her makeup-free face in stunning new post
Kim Kardashian reveals her makeup-free face in stunning new post
'Gladiator II' director Ridley Scott hints at third part after sequel success
'Gladiator II' director Ridley Scott hints at third part after sequel success
Victoria Beckham shares nostalgic memory of Paris date with David Beckham
Victoria Beckham shares nostalgic memory of Paris date with David Beckham