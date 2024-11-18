Taylor Swift pays adorable tribute to Travis Kelce with THIS gesture at Toronto show

Taylor Swift gives a sweet nod to boyfriend, Travis Kelce!
The I Can Do It With a Broken Heart singer has might gave a subtle shout out to the NFL star during her third Eras Tour show in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, November 16.
While performing her 2022 hit Midnight Rain at the Rogers Centre, Swift imitated Kelce’s iconic dance moves which he did at her previous Eras Tour show in London this summer.
In a video posted by fan on X, the Lover crooner could be seen spinning her hands around and throwing them back to each side as she sang, “Except when I’m on TV.”
Swift’s apparent tribute to the NFL player sparked excitement among fans, who flooded the comment section with delighted reactions.
“I'M SCREAMINGGGG,” the person who shared the clip captioned.
While another wrote under the post, “I’m in tears over here!"
“They match each other’s freak,” the third added. “
The fourth commented, Perfect couple and nice dance.”
“Girlie is so in love she's copying her Bf,” the fifth gushed.
Taylor Swift’s sweet nod comes as Travis Kelce gears up to play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 17.