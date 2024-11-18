Adele flaunts massive engagement ring from Rich Paul during Las Vegas show

Adele is flaunting her engagement ring!
The Someone Like You singer showed off her stunning pear-shaped engagement ring during her Las Vegas residency at Caesar's Palace over the weekend.
In August, Adele confirmed her engagement to sports agent Rich Paul after three years of dating.
In a video, posted by fan on X, the singer could be seen belting out lyrics of her 2021’s track I Drink Wine.
“In these crazy times I hope to find / Something I can cling on to,” Adele sang while holding up her hand, revealing the impressive diamond sparkler to the cheering audience.
Adele first announced the engagement at her concert in Germany after an audience member asked if she would marry them.
“I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married so I can’t,” she said to the fan at the time.
Weeks before the announcement, Adele sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing the sparkler while leaving Chiltern Firehouse in London.
Adele and Rich Paul started dating in 2021 when they were first seen together at an NBA finals match.