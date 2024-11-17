Entertainment

Bow Wow and Joie Chavis' daughter Shai Moss: Everything to know about her

Bow Wow and Joie Chavis welcomed their first child, Shai Moss on April 27, 2011

  • November 17, 2024
As the daughter of rapper and actor Bow Wow and model Joie Chavis, Shai Moss has grown up in the public eye.

However, Shai's famous parents are not her only introduction. The multi-talented girl has added many feathers to her cap at a very young age.

Here’s everything to know about Shai Moss:

Shai Moss Age:

Shai Moss was born on April 27, 2011, as a first child of Bow Wow and Joie Chavis. 

Although her parents have since welcomed children with other partners, Shai remains a beloved daughter.

Shai Moss’ acting career:

Shai Moss made her acting debut with Nickelodeon show Side Hustle in 2021. She then starred in holiday family film, A Screenshot to Santa.

During an interview with Baller Alert, Bow Wow opened up about Shai’ acting career.

“It was a lot for her,” he said about the pressures of auditioning and acting classes.

He further added, “I’m like, ‘Listen, you know you’re not forced to do this. You can catch on to this later in life. Go to school, be a kid, and have your fun, because those are the things that I didn’t have.’”

Shai Moss as a talented dancer:

Just like her mother, Shai Moss is also an incredible dancer. Through her dance move, she has garnered a significant following on Tik Tok and Instagram.

“Hittin it’ w/ my bestie,” Chavis penned alongside a video in which the duo showed off their moves.

She’s also joined her dad onstage at concerts to perform his 2005 hit Like You, a duet with ex-girlfriend Ciara, with her dad dancing and singing along.

Shai Moss is also a budding comedian

Besides acting and dancing, Shai Moss also have some hilarious comedy skills.

She often shows off her comedy chops in funny skits posted on her mom’s TikTok account, including one where she lip-syncs to a popular Regina George monologue from Mean Girls.

In January 2022, Shai recreated an iconic scene from Madea's Family Reunion, lip-syncing to her father’s character, Byron.

Moreover, during an Instagram live with Bow Wow, Moss’ even made fun of his father’s dance moves in his Let Me Hold You video from 2005.

