Home / Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker take family vacation with son: See

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in 2022

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker take family vacation with son: See
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker take family vacation with son: See  

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, are enjoying a family vacation with their son, Rocky Thirteen, after shutting down pregnancy rumors.

The 46-year-old reality TV star was spotted enjoying Miami Beach with her life partner and 21-month-old son, per Daily Mail

On Wednesday, August 27, Kourtney put her figure on display as she wore skimpy swimwear during her latest outing.

The mom-of-four sported a black one-piece swimsuit, which she paired with stylish black shades for her beach trip.

On the other hand, Travis was casually wearing long, brown, baggy shorts and black sunglasses, and their little bundle of joy looked effortlessly adorable in red shorts and a matching colorful t-shirt.

The couple, who exchanged marital vows in 2022, managed to keep their son’s face hidden during the vacation.

This sighting of the Barker family comes after The Kardashians starlet debunked the rumors swirling around her that she is expecting her second child with the musician.

The speculations emerged when she posted her unfiltered photos from her trip to Idaho, including one of her in a form-fitting bodysuit and another in baggy clothing.

In response to one of the comments, the eldest daughter of Kris Jenner replied, "Eating pancakes and jumping off cliffs," which seemingly indicates her response to these ongoing pregnancy speculations.

In addition to Rocky Thirteen, Kourtney Kardashian shares three kids, including Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with her ex-fiancé, Scott Disick.   

You Might Like:

Zoe Kravitz apologizes to Austin Butler after mocking his past role

Zoe Kravitz apologizes to Austin Butler after mocking his past role
Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler are currently promoting their new movie 'Caught Stealing'

Jessica Simpson's reunion with ex Eric Johnson fuels reconciliation buzz

Jessica Simpson's reunion with ex Eric Johnson fuels reconciliation buzz
Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson initially announced their split in January this year

Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri tear up by 6-minute ovation for ‘After the Hunt’

Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri tear up by 6-minute ovation for ‘After the Hunt’
Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield attend 'After the Hunt' premiere at the Venice Film Festival

Travis Kelce's ex drops cryptic note on his engagement to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's ex drops cryptic note on his engagement to Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their dreamy engagement on Instagram earlier this week

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to marry in New Zealand after ‘official petition’?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to marry in New Zealand after ‘official petition’?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday

From Taylor Swift to Cardi B: 5 most anticipated album coming your way

From Taylor Swift to Cardi B: 5 most anticipated album coming your way
Here’s a look at five most anticipated albums set to entertain music enthusiasts in the coming months

Sophie Turner hints at split from Peregrine Pearson again as she joins Raya

Sophie Turner hints at split from Peregrine Pearson again as she joins Raya
Joe Jonas' ex-wife first sparked split rumors with her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson earlier this year

Kevin Costner reportedly dating popular wealthy tycoon's ex-wife

Kevin Costner reportedly dating popular wealthy tycoon's ex-wife
The 'Yellowstone' star was previously romantically linked with Ben Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez

Rihanna marks 20 years since debut with emotional note, R20 merch drop

Rihanna marks 20 years since debut with emotional note, R20 merch drop
The 20th anniversary merch includes a stunning apparel collection and a vinyl box set of all eight albums by Rihanna

Sabrina Carpenter 'so happy' for Taylor Swift, remains hush on collab

Sabrina Carpenter 'so happy' for Taylor Swift, remains hush on collab
The 'Espresso' singer talked about Taylor Swift's engagement and their upcoming collab in a recent interview

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson romance: Real or PR stunt?

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson romance: Real or PR stunt?
Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson worked in 2025 comedy action 'The Naked Gun'

Jennifer Lopez gets emotional as son Max begins new journey

Jennifer Lopez gets emotional as son Max begins new journey
The 'Unstoppable' starlet shared a touching throwback video of her son, reflecting on how quickly her twins have grown