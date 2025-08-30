Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker take family vacation with son: See  

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, are enjoying a family vacation with their son, Rocky Thirteen, after shutting down pregnancy rumors.
The 46-year-old reality TV star was spotted enjoying Miami Beach with her life partner and 21-month-old son, per Daily Mail.
On Wednesday, August 27, Kourtney put her figure on display as she wore skimpy swimwear during her latest outing.
The mom-of-four sported a black one-piece swimsuit, which she paired with stylish black shades for her beach trip.
On the other hand, Travis was casually wearing long, brown, baggy shorts and black sunglasses, and their little bundle of joy looked effortlessly adorable in red shorts and a matching colorful t-shirt.
The couple, who exchanged marital vows in 2022, managed to keep their son’s face hidden during the vacation.
This sighting of the Barker family comes after The Kardashians starlet debunked the rumors swirling around her that she is expecting her second child with the musician.
The speculations emerged when she posted her unfiltered photos from her trip to Idaho, including one of her in a form-fitting bodysuit and another in baggy clothing.
In response to one of the comments, the eldest daughter of Kris Jenner replied, "Eating pancakes and jumping off cliffs," which seemingly indicates her response to these ongoing pregnancy speculations.
In addition to Rocky Thirteen, Kourtney Kardashian shares three kids, including Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with her ex-fiancé, Scott Disick.