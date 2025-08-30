Bruno Mars marks late pop legend Michael Jackson's birthday

Bruno Mars is remembering the deceased legendary musician, Michael Jackson, on his milestone birth anniversary.
The APT hitmaker turned to his Instagram Stories on Friday, August 29, to pay a heartfelt birthday tribute to the internationally famed artist.
Bruno captioned the heartwarming birthday wish with a bold green alphabet that read, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY!"
The Grammy-winning musician shared the photo of the late singer, wearing his signature white shirt with black matching pants, which he styled with a stylish belt.
Bruno also played Michael’s popular 1987 rendition, Liberian Girl, which he released in his infamous studio album, Bad.
Michael Jackson would have turned 67 on August 29, but even 16 years after his untimely death, his legacy was remembered by many artists, including Bruno Mars.
During one of the concerts and music shows in Las Vegas, his old songs were celebrated during the live performances at the Cirque du Soleil show, which was named Michael Jackson: ONE.
The company manager for ONE, Alana Clapp, said, "It comes down to the show being something that resonates; there are great messages behind a lot of his songs, but it’s also fun."
Michael Jackson passed away at the age of 50 from a drug overdose, primarily from Propofol and other prescription medications, administered by his personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, on June 25, 2009.