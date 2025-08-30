Travis Kelce in talks with Hollywood producer after Taylor Swift engagement 

Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story is set to bring more than just romance.

As per Page Six, a source revealed that the NFL player entered talks with Curb Your Enthusiasm producers about launching his own TV series.

“I know that Travis has been exploring a number of things,” an industry insider told the outlet.

The source continued, “He is talking to Jeff about a show similar to ‘Curb’ that would follow him around. He would be playing himself … he wants to act.”

“Taylor makes him more powerful in Hollywood,” the source added.

They went on to say, “It makes him more relevant — especially when putting him in a movie means that Taylor is walking your red carpet.”

To note, the news came after Kelce had already ventured into the Hollywood scene.

Before his talks with Curb executives, he hosted Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? on Amazon Prime last October and made a cameo appearance in Adam Sandler's Netflix hit, Happy Gilmore 2.

Notably, Swift and Kelce got the title of most famous couple of the moment, soon they dropped their engagement news.

Their joint announcement, captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

