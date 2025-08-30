Home / Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter reveals how her ex-lovers feel about being in songs

The 'Espresso' singer disclosed that her ex-lovers are 'pretty flattered' when she releases a song about them

Sabrina Carpenter isn’t shy about turning heartbreak into art — and she shared that her former lovers don’t seem to mind.

While conversing with CBS Morning, the Please Please Please singer disclosed that her past partners are "pretty flattered" when she writes and releases a song about them.

Carpenter stated, “I feel pretty transparent going into any of my relationships, that I write songs and I think they're just as down for it.”

The Espresso singer continued, “I think it's also, most of the time, they've been pretty flattered when I … when they get a song written about them, good or bad.”

Sharing the fun part about songwriting, Carpenter added, “It's more fun for people to picture in their head than the person I picture in my head, I think.”

Carpenter also acknowledged that her music isn't for everyone., she reflected, “You don't have to like what I do. I think there's this weird misconception that every artist has to check every box for everyone to like everything about them.”

Previously, Sabrina Carpenter romantically linked with Shawn Mendes and Barry Keoghan.

Notably, she dropped her last album, Short n' Sweet, in 2024, and she previously described it as “a more emphasized version” of her real-life self.

Carpenter also suggested that Short n' Sweet was more authentic to herself than her earlier records.

