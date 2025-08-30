Dua Lipa, Callum Turner plan next move in romance with ‘loads of ideas’

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa are taking their relationship to a new level!
The Levitating crooner and the Masters of the Air actor, who announced their engagement this June after dating for over a year, are reportedly planning to take a major step in their lives and “have loads of ideas” for it.
In a recent article, The Sun reported that the 30-year-old British songstress and her 35-year-old fiancé are planning to “go into business together.”
The lovebirds, who are set to tie the knot soon, have set up a movie production company, TwentyTwo Films Limited this week.
With this major business move, the couple has strengthened their romance more than ever.
According to a source, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have “equal shares” in the business, which has been listed as “motion picture and programme production activities.”
“Dua and Callum are both very ambitious people and have lots of plans for ventures they want to do together. She has dipped her toe in film before. But if she does further projects, she wants to have more creative control,” shared the insider.
They went on to continue, “She and Callum have loads of ideas that they think would work. It’s very early days but the wheels are in motion.”
Dua Lipa recently celebrated her milestone 30th birthday in a grand bash with her fiancé Callum Turner.