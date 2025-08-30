Home / Entertainment

Coldplay make shocking announcement for final London concerts: ‘We’re sorry’

Coldplay are currently on the final leg of their Music of the Spheres concert in London, England

Coldplay have left their fans surprised with a shocking announcement.

On Saturday, August 30, the British rock band that consists of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion, took to their Instagram account to drop a major update about their final two London concerts.

The band, which is currently on the final leg of their thrilling eighth concert tour Music of the Spheres, announced that their last two shows at Wembley Stadium, London, on September 7 and 8, 2025, have been rescheduled due to planned industrial action.

“We’re sorry to announce that, due to planned industrial action on the London Underground, we’ve been forced to reschedule our final two concerts of the current Wembley Stadium run. Without a Tube service, it’s impossible to get 82,000 people to the concert and home again safely, and therefore no event licence can be granted for the nights of 7th and 8th September,” they shared in the post.

The band continued to note that in order to avoid cancelling the show, the only option they had was to reschedule.

“The Sunday 7th September show will move to Saturday 6th September. The Monday 8th September show will move to Friday 12th September,” read the statement.

They further noted that those, who still plan to attend the shows on rescheduled dates do not need to take any action to secure their tickets for the rescheduled shows as existing tickets will be valid for entry.

However, fan, who are unable to attend their rescheduled show, “can get a full refund on their ticket before 12noon BST on Tuesday 2nd September.”

“We’re very sorry for the inevitable disappointment, frustration and inconvenience that this situation causes. Coldplay,” the band concluded.

Coldplay is now set to perform six more shows in England before wrapping their Music of the Spheres concert tour, which was kicked off on March 18, 2022.

