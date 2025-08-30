Zoe Kravitz apologizes to Austin Butler after mocking his past role 

Zoë Kravitz has left red-faced as she accidentally took a jab at Austin Butler’s one of the past TV roles in front of him.
Recently, the duo sat down for a joint interview with Vanity Fair to promote their new movie Caught Stealing.
During the interview, Zoë and Austin answered a slew of questions while hooked up to a polygraph for Lie Detector Test.
At one point, The Bikeriders star asked the Divergent actress which of the two Sex and the City spin-offs she thought was better, And Just Like That or The Carrie Diaries.
“Neither,” Zoë bluntly replied.
When Austin asked the daughter of Lenny Kravitz to elaborate the reason behind her answer, she threw a shade on it.
“Leave that show alone. Everybody just stop,” she added.
Austin then revealed he had a personal connection to the series, tossing aside two pictures of himself in character from The Carrie Diaries, where he played Sebastian Kydd, the love interest of a young Carrie Bradshaw.
“Oh no! Are you on that show?” the Big Little Lies actress asked to which he replied, “Yeah, I was in The Carrie Diaries.”
Zoë sheepishly apologize to him noting that she hadn’t known about his involvement which was later confirmed by the polygraph operator.
The sweet interaction between Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler comes amid their swirling romance rumors.