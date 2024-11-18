Prince William takes inspiration from Harry for future plans

Prince William appeared to take inspiration from his brother, Prince Harry, as he candidly admitted to his future plans.
According to GB News, royal editor Katie Nicholl told Vanity Fair that Prince Harry would be "probably sitting there thinking this is what I've been saying all along."
She said, "Let's be more open, let's show more empathy, let's do things a little bit differently."
The royal editor shared, “One of the reasons Harry felt he needed to leave was because he didn't feel he could bend the institution the way he wanted to do things.”
She continued, "I think we have seen the royals take a leaf out of his book."
Nicholl added, "It's one thing opening up, it's one thing seeing the King give a big hug to someone rather than just shake their hand."
"I think it's modernising at some pace, but I think it's only now had the opportunity to do that because the late Queen's reign was so lengthy, it didn't have the opportunity to modernise the way it is now,” the royal editor said.
Nicholl went on to say, "It can't jump too quickly ahead of the curve, it has to keep up. It had to change, that's the point."
To note, these remarks came after the Prince of Wales shared his different approach to being part of the monarchy, contrasting it with the approaches of previous generations within the Firm.
William said about his approach, "I'm trying to do it for my generation. And to give you more of an understanding around it, I'm doing it with maybe a smaller R in the royal if you like."