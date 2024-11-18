Beyoncé to headline Christmas day NFL game on Netflix

Beyoncé has geared up to be a halftime performer once again!
On Sunday night, November 17, Queen Bey made a major announcement about her new gig with Netflix.
The Single Ladies crooner will be performing during the halftime on Netflix‘s Christmas Day NFL game in her hometown of Houston, Texas.
She will perform at NRG Stadium in a show produced by her own company Parkwood Entertainment, along with Jesse Collins Entertainment.
Taking to Instagram, the songstress posted a short video clip with her song AMERIICAN REQUIEM playing in the background.
Her fans swarmed the comment section in no time to express excitement.
A fan commenced, “big day for football fans (me being the biggest).”
Another wrote, “lol Jay-Z said hush that noise about the NOLA Super Bowl, ima put my wife on too.”
Further details about her highly-anticipated performance have not been revealed yet, but she will reportedly welcome some special guests.
Notably, the two NFL teams who will play during her gig are the Baltimore Ravens and Texans.
Back in 2013, Beyoncé headlined the Super Bowl XLVII. She also joined Coldplay and Bruno Mars during the halftime show for Super Bowl XV in 2016.
On the work front, the renowned artists won 11 2025 Grammy nominations, making her the most nominated artist ever.