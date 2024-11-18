‘Gladiator II’ dominates global box office with $87 million opening

Gladiator II has smashed the global box office record with a whopping $87 million debut.
The blockbuster film stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington in the main lead roles.
Meanwhile, Derek and Connie reprised their characters from the first movie, with Paul replacing Spencer Treat Clark.
The 28-year old Irish actor played Lucius, the son of Maximus and Lucilla, who transformed into a gladiator after his home is invaded by the Roman army led by General Marcus Acacius.
From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II perfectly showed the intricate saga of power and vengeance in Ancient Rome.
The official synopsis of the film read, “Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.”
“With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people,” it concluded.
Gladiator II was produced by Scott Free Productions, Red Wagon Entertainment and Parkes+MacDonald Image Nation, and distributed by Paramount Pictures.