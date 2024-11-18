Aliya Janell: Here’s all we know about the famous dancing sensation

Aliya Janell, born on October 16, 1994, is an American professional dancer, choreographer, and internet celebrity. She is also the founder of Queens N’ Lettos, a heels-focused dance workshop.
The model has a huge fan following that includes 2.2 million followers on Instagram, 2.29 million on YouTube, and 552.5K followers on TikTok.
Aliya Janell early life and education:
Born on October 16, 1994, in her hometown in the United States, Aliya Janell, 30, categorizes herself as a Libra zodiac person. The dancer belongs to an African American family, with her family migrating from Africa a few generations ago.
While Janell has always kept her educational details limited, the model revealed that she always dreamt of pursuing a career in the art field and has been linked to choreography since 2013.
Aliya Janell personal life:
Janell exchanged vows with her longtime boyfriend, Tallie Brinson, in 2021. The model revealed that she met Brinson way before she rose to fame through her internet limelight.
Tallie Brinson is also a dancer and is the finalist on America’s Best Dance Crew. The couple shares deep passion for dance, making them ideal of each other.
Aliya Janell choreography and dance career:
Before rising to fame, Aliya Janell joined Instagram on November 4, 2013, where she began posting her short cover dance videos that soon garnered her immense praises and recognition on internet.
She also launched her own YouTube channel the same year where she uploaded her first dance video titled Nothing Even Matters.
The model has also worked with notable high-profile artists such as Chris Brown in music video To My Bed, Nicki Minaj in her performances, and with Teyana Taylor on her live and video projects.
Aliya Janell is also the founder of Queens N’ Lettos, which she launched in 2017. The heels-focused dance workshop was founded with the motive of empowering women and young minds through dance and choreography. The project soon became wildly popular, enabling Janell to attract international participants too.
Aliya Janell modeling career:
Janell’s confident personality and toned figure, along with massive popularity, made ways for her to get several modeling opportunities. The choreographer is primarily famed to model for dancewear, activewear, and lifestyle brands.
Aliya Janell net worth:
According to Wiki Bio Worth, Aliya Janell’s net worth is estimated to be $2 million USD as of 2024. Her income mainly comes from her Instagram, YouTube, and through her merchandise sold through Queens N’ Lettos.