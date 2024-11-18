Entertainment

Taylor Swift brings ‘brilliant young lady’ for iconic duet at Toronto show

Taylor Swift will perform three more Eras Tour concerts in Toronto till November 23, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024


Taylor Swift shocked fans with a surprise duet at her third Eras Tour concert in Toronto.

On Friday, the pop star, 34, brought Gracie Abrams onstage to perform an acoustic guitar mashup of their hit track us. and Taylor's 1989 album’s track Out of the Woods.

She also revealed her adorable reaction on finding out their singer won a nomination at The Recording Academy last week.

The Love Story singer told the crowd, “The Eras Tour has been going on about a year and a half now, and so, a lot of life can happen in the phase of that tour and a lot of art can happen in the course of that tour.”

She added, “I think you’ll remember the genius brilliant young lady you saw earlier tonight, Gracie Abrams. So, storytime, Gracie was opening up for me a year ago on the Eras Tour.”

Many renowned celebrities attended the Toronto show including Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay, who was joined by her husband, and Zooey Deschanel along with fiancé Jonathan Scott.

“We had so many fun memories during that tour, one of which we were celebrating her getting nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys, we had, like, eleventy-hundred Cosmos, went back to my house and just started writing a song,” Taylor noted.

The Grammy-winner artists will conclude her Toronto stop on November 23, 2024.

