Jennifer Lopez radiates confidence amid Ben Affleck cancellation fears

Jennifer Lopez is exuding glamour in latest snaps!
Just a few days after the Argo actor opened up about his vulnerability to cancellation and financial uncertainty in the industry in his interview on Deadline along with Matt Damon, the Unstoppable is all up to show her unbothered glam look.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, November 17, JLo shared a couple of snaps with her 250 million ardent followers, radiating positivity and exuding irresistible charm.
With a brown and white heart added in the caption, the carousel featured the Marry Me actress looking drop-dead gorgeous in a stunning brown coat with coordinated skirt.
Sporting her silky brown hair highlighted with blonde streaks, the actress wore glamourous nude makeup with bold eyes.
To complete her look, she wore nude-brown heels that matched her ensemble, while to complement the overall look, she carried a black and cream-colored shoulder bag.
In the interview, Affleck expressed, “We're all subject to this sort of insecurity in this business. Whether we're actors or directors or writers, the phone could stop ringing for us. I'm one errant remark away from being cancelled, or I'm one movie bomb away from never working again, and I've got a family and so forth.”
Jennifer Lopez called it quits on her marriage with Ben Affleck on their second wedding anniversary.