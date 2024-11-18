Royal

Prince Harry speaks about 'healing' in new solo appearance amid royal rift

  • by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024
Prince Harry delighted fans with a surprise appearance at Toronto’s Grey Cup on November 17.

The Duke of Sussex opened up about healing and rehabilitation while promoting his passion project the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada.

The Prince, who appeared in high spirits, talked to TSN ahead of the game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts.

He shared, "Really looking forward to the game getting started. Let's go!" 

The commentator James Duthie asked him about his mission behind the Invictus Games.

Harry responded, "It is our 10th anniversary, which is exciting. The Invictus movement started back in 2014. It's a sporting platform used for the rehabilitation and support of wounded soldiers, both serving and veterans.

"We now have 25 nations, and the number is growing. It's really an opportunity for individuals and their families to heal and rehabilitate through sport."

It is important to note that Prince Harry once again made a solo appearance after his wife Meghan Markle was spotted in California at the launch party of her friend's haircare line.

Moreover, the Prince talked about healing on a public platform amid the ongoing rift with the royal family.

