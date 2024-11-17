Prince Andrew secures budget protection deal to stay at Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew has reportedly hired a "cheap security firm" to continue residing at Royal Lodge after King Charles stopped his £1 million annual allowance.
The Duke of York, who had been using the funding to cover his security and lifestyle, is now financing the cheaper protection himself to stay at his 30-room mansion.
A source confirmed, "He has his security but at a cheaper rate, and he is managing to finance it himself."
Since stepping down from royal duties in 2019, following the infamous Newsnight interview, Andrew had been relying on funding from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and more recently, his brother, King Charles.
Despite this, the Duke has resisted King Charles's efforts to evict him from the Windsor property and has found alternative means of funding.
Royal insiders suggest Andrew’s residence at Royal Lodge, along with his continued reliance on state funds despite no longer being an official working royal, has created tension with King Charles.
It was even proposed that Frogmore Cottage, previously occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, could serve as a new home for Andrew.
Further complicating the situation is the strained relationship between Prince Andrew and his brother, King Charles, with some sources pointing to Princess Beatrice’s position within the royal family.
A royal commentator remarked that Beatrice, caught between loyalty to her father and the Crown, might be in a unique position to mediate the family tensions.