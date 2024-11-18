Trending

Priyanka Chopra meets renowned Pakistani producer during her London trip

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is currently vacationing in London without husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

  • November 18, 2024
Priyanka Chopra was spotted out and about in London, United Kingdom!

On Sunday, the global icon took to her Instagram account to share latest pictures from a pre-Christmas party.

The multi-picture post showed the Baywatch actress all decked up for the night in the trendiest outfits.

In the gorgeous snaps shared, the Desi Girl hitmaker posed outside an apartment, decorated with lights and a red ribbon on the door and windows.

Next in the carousel was a shot featuring Priyanka posing with her manager, Anjula Acharia, and Pakistan's acclaimed producer Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy. 

She accompanied the post with a caption that read, "Great night with great people,” adding a red heart and a clinking glass emoji.


For the special occasion, PeeCee looked drop dead gorgeous in a white top and matching mini skirt.

To complement her look, the Love Again star wore a fur jacket paired with a mini bag, and her long boots added to the style.

Reacting to the post, fans thronged the comments section simping over the actress and her OOTN.

One fan wrote, “Stunning as always.”

“Stop it… you can’t look this amazing all the time,” another added.

“Her aura and strong personality is different from others,” a third user gushed.

“You are dressed to kill,” effused the fourth.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy filming for her beloved series, Citadel season 2. 

