Meghan Markle set to take another risk to hurt Royal Family

Meghan Markle will reportedly hurt the royal family with her new move.
The Duchess of Sussex has been planning to release a “sensational” memoir, like her husband Prince Harry did.
Harry’s bombshell book sent shock waves across the world when he released the Spare in 2023.
A royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams got candid with UK Express about numerous ways Meghan can hurt the royals.
He said, “In theory there is no reason why Meghan could not write a memoir. It would almost certainly sell well, probably very well, but as she knows perfectly well, that would depend on how sensational it was.”
However, if Duchess moves forward with her plan, it can ruin her reputation and make her appear “uncaring,” since two major royals are unwell.
The expert believed that Harry and Meghan won’t use the memoir card yet while King Charles and Meghan Markle are sick.
Fitzwilliams added, “At present, with two senior royals ill, she would appear uncaring and callous, if she launched further attacks on or caused embarrassment to the royal family. It is also unclear how much she would want to reveal about her own family.”
Notably, the Duke of Sussex made a public appearance at Toronto’s Grey Cup on November 17, 2024, without wife Meghan.