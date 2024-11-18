Royal

Meghan Markle set to take another risk to hurt Royal Family

The Duchess of Sussex will seemingly 'cause embarrassment to the royal family' with new move

  • by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024


Meghan Markle will reportedly hurt the royal family with her new move.

The Duchess of Sussex has been planning to release a “sensational” memoir, like her husband Prince Harry did.

Harry’s bombshell book sent shock waves across the world when he released the Spare in 2023.

A royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams got candid with UK Express about numerous ways Meghan can hurt the royals.

He said, “In theory there is no reason why Meghan could not write a memoir. It would almost certainly sell well, probably very well, but as she knows perfectly well, that would depend on how sensational it was.”

However, if Duchess moves forward with her plan, it can ruin her reputation and make her appear “uncaring,” since two major royals are unwell.

The expert believed that Harry and Meghan won’t use the memoir card yet while King Charles and Meghan Markle are sick.

Fitzwilliams added, “At present, with two senior royals ill, she would appear uncaring and callous, if she launched further attacks on or caused embarrassment to the royal family. It is also unclear how much she would want to reveal about her own family.”

Notably, the Duke of Sussex made a public appearance at Toronto’s Grey Cup on November 17, 2024, without wife Meghan.

Masked men raid Windsor Castle as Prince William, Kate Middleton 'slept' nearby
Masked men raid Windsor Castle as Prince William, Kate Middleton 'slept' nearby
Kate Middleton’s life in danger despite cancer recovery?
Kate Middleton’s life in danger despite cancer recovery?
Prince Harry speaks about 'healing' in new solo appearance amid royal rift
Prince Harry speaks about 'healing' in new solo appearance amid royal rift
Prince William takes inspiration from Harry for future plans
Prince William takes inspiration from Harry for future plans
Lady Louise sparks romance with university beau, hints at 'enduring relationship'
Lady Louise sparks romance with university beau, hints at 'enduring relationship'
Prince Andrew secures budget protection deal to stay at Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew secures budget protection deal to stay at Royal Lodge
Princess Kate 'really fond' of Lady Louise who may be called to support Royal duties
Princess Kate 'really fond' of Lady Louise who may be called to support Royal duties
Princess Beatrice receives new honour amid King Charles' health woes
Princess Beatrice receives new honour amid King Charles' health woes
Prince Harry ‘faces deportation' threat after Donald Trump sends visa warning
Prince Harry ‘faces deportation' threat after Donald Trump sends visa warning
Prince William’s discreet act exposed as King Charles spoils his monarchy plans
Prince William’s discreet act exposed as King Charles spoils his monarchy plans
Prince Harry raises ‘another’ HUGE concern for King Charles with legal battle
Prince Harry raises ‘another’ HUGE concern for King Charles with legal battle
Princess Beatrice opens up about 'growing family' amid second pregnancy
Princess Beatrice opens up about 'growing family' amid second pregnancy