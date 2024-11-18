Fahad Mustafa spills on ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ sequel

Fahad Mustafa is opening up about the possibility of his and Hania Aamir’s Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum sequel.
The 2024 superhit drama, that concluded earlier this month, made viewers thrilled and deeply engaged with its compelling and realistic storyline.
As soon as the highly acclaimed drama came to an end, fans were quick to demand the second season.
During the Thursday, November 14, episode of YouTube talkshow Something Haute, the Pakistani actor and film producer broke silence on the possibility of the sequel of the hit drama.
When the host asked Fahad Mustafa that, “What are the chances of sequel?” the actor was quick to respond in a big no.
“There are no chances,” said the Jeeto Pakistan host, to which the show host asked, “Zero?”
“I’m not that stupid. See, I didn’t do this project to mint money. Yes, I will make a lot of money from it now. But that was not why I did it, so what’s the point of a sequel?” Mustafa further added.
In the show, he also reflected on making a comeback in the drama industry after 10 years amid the massive success of other actors such as Ahad Raza Mir, Wahaj Ali, and Bilal Abbas.
“Let me tell you what my first pressure was. My competition had been with Humayun [Saeed] for years and that I had lost happily, but I had no problem with it because it was a small pool. It was just me, and Humayun, and Fawad [Khan] sometimes. So, it was just me and Humayun,” he said.
The actor elaborated, “But, this has been a bigger pool now having Bilal [Abbas], Wahaj [Ali], Feroze [Khan], Ahad [Raza Mir] and many others, and they are all good actors, having their own place in this industry. So, for me, it was a little like I’m an outsider. This is how I feel now.”
Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum features Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir, Emmad Irfani, Naeema Butt, Bushra Ansari, and Javaid Shaikh in starring roles.